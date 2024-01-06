Saturday's game between the Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) at SECU Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with Towson taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Monumental

Monumental Where: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: SECU Arena

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 72, UNC Wilmington 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: Towson (-2.6)

Towson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Towson is 5-7-0 against the spread this season compared to UNC Wilmington's 4-6-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Seahawks' games have gone over. In the past 10 contests, Towson has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. UNC Wilmington has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks put up 84.0 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per outing (255th in college basketball). They have a +131 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.

UNC Wilmington ranks 229th in the country at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.1 its opponents average.

UNC Wilmington knocks down 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.2 (53rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

UNC Wilmington has committed 8.4 turnovers per game (fifth in college basketball), 4.1 fewer than the 12.5 it forces (147th in college basketball).

