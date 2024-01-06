If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of UNC Wilmington and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How UNC Wilmington ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-2 NR NR 91

UNC Wilmington's best wins

UNC Wilmington defeated the No. 6-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 80-73, on December 2. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Trazarien White, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 27 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists. Donovan Newby also played a role with 15 points, one rebound and one assist.

Next best wins

83-66 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 144/RPI) on November 11

78-69 on the road over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on December 21

83-81 over Murray State (No. 250/RPI) on November 20

71-55 on the road over FGCU (No. 275/RPI) on November 25

82-77 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 348/RPI) on December 16

UNC Wilmington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

UNC Wilmington has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UNC Wilmington is playing the 135th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Seahawks have 10 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Wilmington has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNC Wilmington's next game

Matchup: UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. Monmouth Hawks

UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. Monmouth Hawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

