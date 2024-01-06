UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3, 0-0 SoCon) meet the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Kobe Langley: 10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Atwell: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Breath: 6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Quimari Peterson: 13.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 13.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ebby Asamoah: 16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Karon Boyd: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|East Tennessee State AVG
|East Tennessee State Rank
|46th
|82
|Points Scored
|71.1
|274th
|153rd
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|102nd
|89th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|39.8
|60th
|184th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|28th
|11th
|10.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|149th
|81st
|15.5
|Assists
|11.3
|321st
|18th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|11.3
|131st
