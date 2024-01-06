For bracketology analysis around UNC Greensboro and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How UNC Greensboro ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 0-0 NR NR 172

UNC Greensboro's best wins

UNC Greensboro, in its signature win of the season, beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 65-59 on November 29. That signature victory against Coastal Carolina included a team-high 19 points from Jayde Gamble. Nasia Powell, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

52-47 at home over Elon (No. 205/RPI) on December 10

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 213/RPI) on November 18

56-53 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 225/RPI) on December 18

66-55 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 273/RPI) on December 14

64-47 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 301/RPI) on November 26

UNC Greensboro's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

UNC Greensboro has been given the 322nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Spartans have 14 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Greensboro has 14 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

UNC Greensboro's next game

Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Wofford Terriers

UNC Greensboro Spartans vs. Wofford Terriers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

