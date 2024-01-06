For bracketology analysis on UNC Greensboro and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How UNC Greensboro ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-0 NR NR 83

UNC Greensboro's best wins

In its signature win of the season, UNC Greensboro defeated the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in a 70-54 win on January 6. With 23 points, Keyshaun Langley was the leading scorer versus East Tennessee State. Second on the team was Mikeal Brown-Jones, with 17 points.

Next best wins

78-72 on the road over Arkansas (No. 105/RPI) on November 17

88-77 over Delaware (No. 189/RPI) on November 25

58-57 over UIC (No. 193/RPI) on November 26

79-68 at home over Furman (No. 230/RPI) on January 3

82-73 at home over Elon (No. 240/RPI) on December 10

UNC Greensboro's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Spartans have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

UNC Greensboro has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UNC Greensboro has drawn the 206th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

As far as the Spartans' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.

Glancing at Greensboro's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

UNC Greensboro's next game

Matchup: Samford Bulldogs vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

Samford Bulldogs vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

