The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-7.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-6.5) 140.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends

UNC Greensboro has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Spartans' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

East Tennessee State has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.