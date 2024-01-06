The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • UNC Greensboro has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 44th.
  • The 78.6 points per game the Spartans put up are 10.8 more points than the Buccaneers allow (67.8).
  • UNC Greensboro has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

  • UNC Greensboro puts up 94.2 points per game at home, compared to 62.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 31.6 points per contest.
  • The Spartans are surrendering 69.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.8).
  • When playing at home, UNC Greensboro is sinking 4.0 more treys per game (12.2) than when playing on the road (8.2). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (49.0%) compared to on the road (29.7%).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 135-57 Greensboro Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Texas L 72-37 Moody Center
1/3/2024 Furman W 79-68 Greensboro Coliseum
1/6/2024 East Tennessee State - Greensboro Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
1/13/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

