The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

UNC Greensboro has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 44th.

The 78.6 points per game the Spartans put up are 10.8 more points than the Buccaneers allow (67.8).

UNC Greensboro has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

UNC Greensboro puts up 94.2 points per game at home, compared to 62.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 31.6 points per contest.

The Spartans are surrendering 69.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.8).

When playing at home, UNC Greensboro is sinking 4.0 more treys per game (12.2) than when playing on the road (8.2). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (49.0%) compared to on the road (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule