The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big South play.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose's 60 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 56.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Presbyterian is 9-2 when it scores more than 56.1 points.

UNC Asheville has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.

The Bulldogs record 60 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Blue Hose give up.

UNC Asheville is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.9 points.

Presbyterian is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 60 points.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 35.8% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Blue Hose concede.

The Blue Hose shoot 39.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Jaila Lee: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24) Lalmani Simmons: 11.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

11.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Mallory Bruce: 8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Jamaya Blanks: 5 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

