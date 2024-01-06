The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) hit the road in Big South play against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's point total is set at 144.5.

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -4.5 144.5

UNC Asheville Betting Records & Stats

UNC Asheville and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in nine of 10 games this season.

UNC Asheville has an average total of 156.9 in its games this year, 12.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-7-0 ATS this season.

UNC Asheville has won four of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bulldogs are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for UNC Asheville.

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 9 90% 82.5 160.2 74.4 146 151.3 Presbyterian 8 61.5% 77.7 160.2 71.6 146 143.7

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

UNC Asheville compiled an 11-7-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 82.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 10.9 more points than the Blue Hose allow (71.6).

UNC Asheville is 3-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 3-7-0 2-2 7-3-0 Presbyterian 6-7-0 1-3 7-6-0

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits

UNC Asheville Presbyterian 6-1 Home Record 4-3 0-4 Away Record 4-3 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 92.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

