Two streaking squads meet when the Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, who have won 13 in a row.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-11.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-11.5) 143.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 5-6-2 record against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Volunteers' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Ole Miss is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

In the Rebels' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 Sportsbooks rate Tennessee higher (ninth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).

The Volunteers have had the 44th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2200.

Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 Sportsbooks have moved the Rebels' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +11000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 22nd-biggest change.

Ole Miss has a 0.9% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.