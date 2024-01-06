The Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) will try to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

The Royals' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

This season, Queens has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.1% from the field.

The Royals are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 54th.

The Royals' 79.9 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 78.0 the Owls allow.

Queens has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 78.0 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

At home, Queens scores 96.8 points per game. Away, it scores 68.6.

The Royals give up 77.0 points per game at home, and 89.9 on the road.

Queens knocks down more 3-pointers at home (12.7 per game) than away (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.8%) than away (28.3%).

