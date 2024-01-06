North Carolina vs. Clemson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) host the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) after winning eight straight home games. The Tigers are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The over/under is set at 159.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
North Carolina vs. Clemson Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clemson
|-1.5
|159.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tar Heels Betting Records & Stats
- North Carolina has played five games this season that ended with a point total over 159.5 points.
- The average over/under for North Carolina's contests this season is 157, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- North Carolina has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- Clemson (8-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 8.4% more often than North Carolina (7-5-0) this season.
North Carolina vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 159.5
|% of Games Over 159.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clemson
|3
|25%
|82.2
|167.2
|71.2
|143.2
|147.9
|North Carolina
|5
|41.7%
|85
|167.2
|72
|143.2
|152.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends
- The Tigers' record against the spread in ACC action last season was 11-10-0.
- The Tar Heels' 85 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers give up.
- North Carolina is 6-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scores more than 71.2 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clemson
|8-4-0
|4-4
|9-3-0
|North Carolina
|7-5-0
|0-1
|7-5-0
North Carolina vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Clemson
|North Carolina
|15-2
|Home Record
|12-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-9-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.3
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.2
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-9-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.