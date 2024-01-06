North Carolina vs. Clemson: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
North Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|North Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-3.5)
|159.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-3.5)
|158.5
|-170
|+140
North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- North Carolina has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Clemson has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Oddsmakers have moved the Tar Heels' national championship odds down from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 44th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
