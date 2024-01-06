The Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

North Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-3.5) 159.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-3.5) 158.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Trends

North Carolina has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Clemson has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Oddsmakers have moved the Tar Heels' national championship odds down from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 44th-biggest change.

The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

