The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • North Carolina is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 237th.
  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 85 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.
  • North Carolina is 9-3 when it scores more than 71.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 away.
  • At home, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
  • North Carolina sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh W 70-57 Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena
1/13/2024 Syracuse - Dean Smith Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.