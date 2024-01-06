The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

North Carolina is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 237th.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 85 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.

North Carolina is 9-3 when it scores more than 71.2 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 away.

At home, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).

North Carolina sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule