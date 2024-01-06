The Howard Bison (4-9, 0-0 MEAC) face a fellow MEAC squad, the North Carolina Central Eagles (7-7, 0-0 MEAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Information

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

  • Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fred Cleveland Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Darius Harris: 15.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Emmanuel Izunabor: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

  • Bryce Harris: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Seth Towns: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marcus Dockery: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Shy Odom: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jelani Williams: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Stat Comparison

North Carolina Central Rank North Carolina Central AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank
174th 75.4 Points Scored 77.5 118th
130th 69.0 Points Allowed 79.2 334th
260th 34.6 Rebounds 36.2 208th
174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th
258th 6.7 3pt Made 7.8 149th
239th 12.7 Assists 13.5 180th
131st 11.3 Turnovers 15.0 351st

