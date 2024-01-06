The Howard Bison (4-9, 0-0 MEAC) face a fellow MEAC squad, the North Carolina Central Eagles (7-7, 0-0 MEAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Fred Cleveland Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Darius Harris: 15.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Emmanuel Izunabor: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

Bryce Harris: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Seth Towns: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Dockery: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Shy Odom: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jelani Williams: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Stat Comparison

North Carolina Central Rank North Carolina Central AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank 174th 75.4 Points Scored 77.5 118th 130th 69.0 Points Allowed 79.2 334th 260th 34.6 Rebounds 36.2 208th 174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 258th 6.7 3pt Made 7.8 149th 239th 12.7 Assists 13.5 180th 131st 11.3 Turnovers 15.0 351st

