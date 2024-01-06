North Carolina Central vs. Howard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game between the Howard Bison (3-11) and North Carolina Central Eagles (5-9) matching up at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 63-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Howard, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Eagles enter this matchup after a 65-59 loss to Chattanooga on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Howard 63, North Carolina Central 61
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles notched their best win of the season on December 18, when they beat the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who rank No. 294 in our computer rankings, 65-63.
- The Eagles have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).
- North Carolina Central has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-63 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 294) on December 18
- 70-65 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 351) on December 21
- 69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 353) on November 22
North Carolina Central Leaders
- Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58)
- Kimeira Burks: 14.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (36-for-107)
- Morgan Callahan: 11.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%
- Teneil Robertson: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Jada Tiggett: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 48.2 FG%
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a -52 scoring differential, falling short by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 65.6 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball and are allowing 69.3 per outing to rank 284th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.