2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Carolina Central Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will North Carolina Central be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How North Carolina Central ranks
|Record
|MEAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|273
North Carolina Central's best wins
North Carolina Central, in its signature win of the season, defeated the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 70-65 on December 21. In the victory against UNC Wilmington, Kyla Bryant recorded a team-high 23 points. Morgan Callahan came through with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 79-76 at home over Howard (No. 324/RPI) on January 6
- 65-63 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 331/RPI) on December 18
- 69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 335/RPI) on November 22
North Carolina Central's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-3
Schedule insights
- North Carolina Central has been handed the 304th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Glancing at the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have two games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.
- NCCU has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
North Carolina Central's next game
- Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET
- Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
