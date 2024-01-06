2024 NCAA Bracketology: N.C. A&T Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of N.C. A&T and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on N.C. A&T's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How N.C. A&T ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|160
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T's best wins
N.C. A&T's signature win this season came on January 7 in a 62-52 victory against the Towson Tigers. Maleia Bracone led the offense versus Towson, putting up 16 points. Next on the team was Chaniya Clark with 10 points.
Next best wins
- 56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 119/RPI) on November 19
- 56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on November 15
- 66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 170/RPI) on December 20
- 57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 314/RPI) on December 19
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
N.C. A&T's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-1
- Based on the RPI, N.C. A&T has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, N.C. A&T gets the 157th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Aggies have 16 games left on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Glancing at NCAT's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
N.C. A&T's next game
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming N.C. A&T games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.