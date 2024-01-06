If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of N.C. A&T and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How N.C. A&T ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
7-6 1-1 NR NR 160

N.C. A&T's best wins

N.C. A&T's signature win this season came on January 7 in a 62-52 victory against the Towson Tigers. Maleia Bracone led the offense versus Towson, putting up 16 points. Next on the team was Chaniya Clark with 10 points.

Next best wins

  • 56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 119/RPI) on November 19
  • 56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on November 15
  • 66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 170/RPI) on December 20
  • 57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 314/RPI) on December 19

N.C. A&T's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

  • Based on the RPI, N.C. A&T has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

  • Based on our predictions, N.C. A&T gets the 157th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
  • The Aggies have 16 games left on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
  • Glancing at NCAT's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

N.C. A&T's next game

  • Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies
  • Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

