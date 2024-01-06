If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of N.C. A&T and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How N.C. A&T ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-1 NR NR 160

N.C. A&T's best wins

N.C. A&T's signature win this season came on January 7 in a 62-52 victory against the Towson Tigers. Maleia Bracone led the offense versus Towson, putting up 16 points. Next on the team was Chaniya Clark with 10 points.

Next best wins

56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 119/RPI) on November 19

56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on November 15

66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 170/RPI) on December 20

57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 314/RPI) on December 19

N.C. A&T's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Based on the RPI, N.C. A&T has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, N.C. A&T gets the 157th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Aggies have 16 games left on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at NCAT's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

N.C. A&T's next game

Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies

William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

