Can we expect NC State to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How NC State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-1 2-1 3 4 3

NC State's best wins

NC State took down the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes, 78-60, on November 25, in its best win of the season. Against Colorado, River Baldwin led the team by amassing 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 22/RPI) on November 29

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 76/RPI) on November 19

84-43 at home over Charlotte (No. 82/RPI) on November 7

NC State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 5-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), NC State is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Wolfpack have five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, NC State has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

NC State faces the 10th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Wolfpack's upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

NC St has 15 games left this season, including four contests against Top 25 teams.

NC State's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers

NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

