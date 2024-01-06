How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
NC State vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- North Carolina vs Clemson (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Pittsburgh vs Louisville (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- NC State is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 38.0% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 332nd.
- The Wolfpack record 77.8 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 55.9 the Cavaliers allow.
- NC State has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 55.9 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- NC State posted 83.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wolfpack ceded 69.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.1.
- NC State made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 82-70
|PNC Arena
|12/23/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 83-66
|PNC Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|W 54-52
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Virginia
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/10/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
