Saturday's contest at Schar Center has the Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) matching up with the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 79-74 victory for Elon, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 79, N.C. A&T 74

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-5.7)

Elon (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Elon has gone 4-7-0 against the spread, while N.C. A&T's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. A total of eight out of the Phoenix's games this season have hit the over, and nine of the Aggies' games have gone over. Elon has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 games. N.C. A&T has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies are being outscored by 13.8 points per game, with a -194 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.8 points per game (291st in college basketball), and allow 83.6 per outing (358th in college basketball).

N.C. A&T comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 9.3 boards. It pulls down 31.2 rebounds per game (352nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.5.

N.C. A&T makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (224th in college basketball) at a 30.0% rate (317th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 38.1% from deep.

N.C. A&T has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (31st in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (237th in college basketball).

