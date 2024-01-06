The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting among them, face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. There are prop bets for Bunting available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Michael Bunting vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting has averaged 14:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

Bunting has a goal in nine games this season through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 19 of 38 games this season, Bunting has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 38 games this season, Bunting has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Bunting's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 38 Games 2 26 Points 3 9 Goals 2 17 Assists 1

