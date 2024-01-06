McDowell County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
McDowell County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McDowell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hibriten High School at McDowell High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Marion, NC
- Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.