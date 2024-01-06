The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Kansas is 12-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 49th.

The Jayhawks average 13.1 more points per game (79.6) than the Horned Frogs allow (66.5).

Kansas is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

TCU is 11-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.

The Horned Frogs score 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65.3).

TCU has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 69.0.

At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU scored 77.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.

The Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.

TCU sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than on the road (28.5%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse 12/30/2023 Wichita State W 86-67 T-Mobile Center 1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena 1/13/2024 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Upcoming Schedule