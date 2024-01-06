Can we expect Jaccob Slavin finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

In four of 39 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Slavin has zero points on the power play.

Slavin's shooting percentage is 4.7%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 6-2 1/2/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 21:31 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:19 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:12 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 6-5 OT

Hurricanes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

