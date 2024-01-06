Saturday's game at Assembly Hall has the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) squaring off against the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Ohio State by a score of 76-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 76, Indiana 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-4.9)

Ohio State (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Indiana's record against the spread so far this season is 6-6-0, and Ohio State's is 3-8-0. The Hoosiers have hit the over in seven games, while Buckeyes games have gone over eight times. Indiana is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Ohio State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers have a +22 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 75.9 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball and are allowing 74.3 per contest to rank 261st in college basketball.

Indiana prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It is pulling down 35.9 rebounds per game (211th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5 per contest.

Indiana hits 4.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.9 (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.4.

The Hoosiers' 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 147th in college basketball, and the 94.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 292nd in college basketball.

Indiana has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball play), 1.5 more than the 10.9 it forces on average (283rd in college basketball).

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes have a +191 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.7 points per game. They're putting up 79.1 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.4 per outing to rank 57th in college basketball.

Ohio State wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It records 39.4 rebounds per game, 68th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.5.

Ohio State hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.8% from deep (30th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.8%.

Ohio State wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.8 (99th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.9.

