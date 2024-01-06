The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at home on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 6-1-3 while putting up 42 total goals (17 power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 45.9%). They have given up 26 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Hurricanes 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-190)

Hurricanes (-190) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Blues Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 22-13-4 overall and 4-4-8 in overtime games.

Carolina is 7-5-2 (16 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they've finished 0-4-2 (two points).

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 28 times, and are 21-5-2 in those games (to record 44 points).

In the 13 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-5-0.

In the 30 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 18-9-3 (39 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 4-2-1 to register nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.86 26th 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 4th 33.3 Shots 30.5 17th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 4th 28.15% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 9th 82.68% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.