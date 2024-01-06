The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) are favorites when they welcome in the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are -190 on the moneyline to win, while the Blues have +155 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs Blues Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Blues Betting Trends

Carolina's 39 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 21 times.

The Hurricanes are 21-14 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blues have been the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent in 13, or 52.0%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Carolina is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of the time).

St. Louis has won four of its nine games when it is the underdog by +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Sebastian Aho 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+145) 2.5 (-149) Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-125) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) -

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 5-5 7-3-0 6.2 4.2 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 4.2 2.6 17 45.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 4-6-0 6.5 3.1 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.1 2.9 5 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 5-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.