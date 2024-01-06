Having taken five in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

The Blues' matchup with the Hurricanes can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Blues Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 15th in goals against, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 36 15 31 46 22 17 54.2% Seth Jarvis 39 14 14 28 13 24 44.1% Martin Necas 38 9 17 26 13 14 34.7% Andrei Svechnikov 24 9 17 26 13 9 - Michael Bunting 38 9 17 26 19 12 35.3%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 118 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 15th in the NHL.

The Blues' 106 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players