The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-12) will try to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the High Point Panthers (5-9) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Paul Porter Arena.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 60.1 points per game, 25.9 fewer points than the 86 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The 57.5 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs score are 13.1 fewer points than the Panthers give up (70.6).

Gardner-Webb is 1-2 when scoring more than 70.6 points.

High Point is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are making 33.6% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Panthers allow to opponents (41.3%).

The Panthers' 38 shooting percentage is 7.9 lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs have given up.

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 14.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 33 3PT% (33-for-100)

14.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 33 3PT% (33-for-100) Nakyah Terrell: 7.9 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

7.9 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Amaria McNear: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

4.9 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Anna Haeger: 5.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

High Point Schedule