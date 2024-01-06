High Point vs. Gardner-Webb January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South slate includes the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) meeting the High Point Panthers (5-7) at 1:00 PM ET.
High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
High Point Players to Watch
- Lauren Bevis: 15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Nakyah Terrell: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Amaria McNear: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Anna Haeger: 6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
