High Point vs. Gardner-Webb January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 Big South) play a fellow Big South team, the High Point Panthers (10-4, 0-0 Big South), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
High Point Players to Watch
- Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Duke Miles: 18.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Trae Benham: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Richards: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|23rd
|85
|Points Scored
|73.3
|224th
|200th
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|207th
|1st
|45.5
|Rebounds
|40.3
|49th
|41st
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|90th
|45th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|216th
|13.1
|Assists
|11.7
|299th
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|10.9
|108th
