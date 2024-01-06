What are High Point's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on High Point's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How High Point ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-1 NR NR 233

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point's best wins

High Point's best win this season came on December 21 in a 48-47 victory over the Campbell Camels. In the win against Campbell, Aaliyah Collins recorded a team-leading 12 points. Amaria McNear added eight points.

Next best wins

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 251/RPI) on November 17

74-64 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 301/RPI) on January 6

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 314/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), High Point is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

High Point has been handed the 124th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Panthers have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with two contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

When it comes to High Point's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

High Point's next game

Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers

UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming High Point games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.