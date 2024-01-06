2024 NCAA Bracketology: High Point March Madness Resume | January 8
Will High Point be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes High Point's full tournament resume.
How High Point ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-4
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|118
High Point's best wins
High Point's signature win this season came in a 97-71 victory on December 5 against the Western Carolina Catamounts, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Western Carolina was Duke Miles, who compiled 25 points with one rebound and six assists.
Next best wins
- 74-63 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 83/RPI) on December 19
- 78-70 at home over Canisius (No. 130/RPI) on December 22
- 85-71 on the road over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on January 3
- 74-72 over Illinois State (No. 180/RPI) on November 21
- 82-68 over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on November 20
High Point's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- According to the RPI, High Point has five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, High Point has the 316th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Panthers have 14 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Glancing at High Point's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
High Point's next game
- Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
