Saturday's game at Paul Porter Arena has the High Point Panthers (5-9) squaring off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-12) at 1:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for High Point by a score of 71-66, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Panthers lost their most recent matchup 65-61 against Radford on Wednesday.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 71, Gardner-Webb 66

High Point Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best victory this season came against the Campbell Camels, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 203) in our computer rankings. The Panthers secured the 48-47 win at home on December 21.

The Panthers have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Runnin' Bulldogs have three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

High Point 2023-24 Best Wins

48-47 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on December 21

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 233) on November 17

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 301) on November 14

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 14.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (33-for-100)

14.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (33-for-100) Nakyah Terrell: 7.9 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

7.9 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Amaria McNear: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 37.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

4.9 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Anna Haeger: 5.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -148 scoring differential, falling short by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 60.1 points per game, 271st in college basketball, and are giving up 70.6 per outing to rank 300th in college basketball.

