How to Watch High Point vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- High Point is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Panthers are the third-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Runnin' Bulldogs sit at 60th.
- The 85.3 points per game the Panthers put up are 12.4 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (72.9).
- High Point is 12-2 when scoring more than 72.9 points.
High Point Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, High Point is averaging 10 more points per game (89.8) than it is when playing on the road (79.8).
- Defensively the Panthers have been better at home this year, allowing 66.8 points per game, compared to 77.8 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, High Point has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 10.8 treys per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage away from home.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Canisius
|W 78-70
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/30/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 90-85
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Radford
|W 85-71
|Dedmon Center
|1/6/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/10/2024
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/17/2024
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
