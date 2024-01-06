Saturday's game at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has the High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) squaring off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-70 victory, as our model heavily favors High Point.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 80, Gardner-Webb 70

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-10.0)

High Point (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

High Point has gone 12-2-0 against the spread, while Gardner-Webb's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Panthers are 7-7-0 and the Runnin' Bulldogs are 8-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. High Point is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games, while Gardner-Webb has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers' +205 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.3 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per contest (214th in college basketball).

High Point wins the rebound battle by 13.8 boards on average. It collects 44.4 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.6 per contest.

High Point makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (57th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (7.5). It is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (82nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.5%.

The Panthers rank eighth in college basketball by averaging 108.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 244th in college basketball, allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions.

High Point loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.7 (92nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.