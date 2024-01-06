Guilford County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you reside in Guilford County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
High Point Central High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
