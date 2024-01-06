Saturday's game features the Georgetown Hoyas (7-7, 0-3 Big East) and the DePaul Blue Demons (3-10, 0-2 Big East) clashing at Capital One Arena (on January 6) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-69 win for Georgetown.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Washington D.C.

Venue: Capital One Arena

Georgetown vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 75, DePaul 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-5.5)

Georgetown (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Georgetown's record against the spread this season is 5-8-0, while DePaul's is 4-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hoyas are 6-7-0 and the Blue Demons are 5-7-0. Georgetown is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while DePaul has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas average 72.7 points per game (241st in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per outing (218th in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential overall.

Georgetown is 188th in college basketball at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.4 its opponents average.

Georgetown knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (103rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.9% rate.

The Hoyas rank 258th in college basketball by averaging 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 222nd in college basketball, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

Georgetown loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.8 (276th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons put up 66.1 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while allowing 76.2 per contest (297th in college basketball). They have a -131 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 5.3 boards on average. It records 30.8 rebounds per game, 352nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.1.

DePaul knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 34.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.6%.

DePaul has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.9 per game (282nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (295th in college basketball).

