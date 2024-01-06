The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-12) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the High Point Panthers (5-9) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Paul Porter Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 60.1 points per game, 25.9 fewer points than the 86 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Runnin' Bulldogs average 13.1 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Panthers give up (70.6).

Gardner-Webb has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 70.6 points.

When High Point gives up fewer than 57.5 points, it is 4-0.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are making 33.6% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Panthers allow to opponents (41.3%).

The Panthers' 38 shooting percentage is 7.9 lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs have given up.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 14.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

14.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 7 REB, 45.8 FG%

4.5 PTS, 7 REB, 45.8 FG% Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)

8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68) Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (28-for-92)

8.8 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (28-for-92) Anaya Harris: 4.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Schedule