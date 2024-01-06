Gardner-Webb vs. High Point January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (5-7) play a fellow Big South squad, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Paul Porter Arena. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.
Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
High Point Players to Watch
- Lauren Bevis: 15.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nakyah Terrell: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 5.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaria McNear: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Anna Haeger: 6.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
