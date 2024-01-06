Saturday's Big South schedule includes the High Point Panthers (10-4, 0-0 Big South) against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9, 0-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Information

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Stieber: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Richards: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Duke Miles: 18.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kezza Giffa: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Trae Benham: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank 23rd 85.0 Points Scored 73.3 224th 200th 71.7 Points Allowed 71.9 207th 1st 45.5 Rebounds 40.3 49th 41st 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.4 90th 45th 9.4 3pt Made 7.4 195th 216th 13.1 Assists 11.7 299th 120th 11.1 Turnovers 10.9 108th

