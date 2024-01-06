Saturday's game between the High Point Panthers (5-9) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-12) going head-to-head at Paul Porter Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Panthers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are coming off of a 66-48 loss to Queens (NC) in their last game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 71, Gardner-Webb 66

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

When the Runnin' Bulldogs beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who are ranked No. 168 in our computer rankings, on December 15 by a score of 82-78, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Gardner-Webb has four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Runnin' Bulldogs are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Gardner-Webb has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 14.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

14.5 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 7 REB, 45.8 FG%

4.5 PTS, 7 REB, 45.8 FG% Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)

8.8 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68) Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (28-for-92)

8.8 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (28-for-92) Anaya Harris: 4.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs have a -370 scoring differential, falling short by 28.5 points per game. They're putting up 57.5 points per game to rank 309th in college basketball and are allowing 86 per contest to rank 357th in college basketball.

In home games, the Runnin' Bulldogs are posting 6.3 more points per game (61.4) than they are when playing on the road (55.1).

Defensively Gardner-Webb has been worse at home this year, giving up 87.2 points per game, compared to 85.3 away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.