The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) take a six-game winning streak into a home contest against the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), who have won four straight. It starts at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-3.5) 168.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Florida (-3.5) 167.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Florida has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
  • A total of nine out of the Gators' 13 games this season have hit the over.
  • Kentucky is 8-4-0 ATS this year.
  • Wildcats games have gone over the point total nine out of 12 times this year.

Florida Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +7000
  • Bookmakers rate Florida higher (31st in the country) than the computer rankings do (35th).
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Gators currently have the same odds, going from +7000 at the start of the season to +7000.
  • Florida's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1800
  • The Wildcats were +1400 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +1800, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.
  • Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

