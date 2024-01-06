The North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10, 0-0 CAA) play a fellow CAA squad, the Elon Phoenix (6-6, 0-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Schar Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

  • TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Max Mackinnon: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Sherry: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Rob Higgins: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

  • Landon Glasper: 20 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camian Shell: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison

Elon Rank Elon AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank
68th 80.4 Points Scored 69.3 296th
305th 76.7 Points Allowed 84.6 360th
201st 36.3 Rebounds 30.8 354th
173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st
89th 8.5 3pt Made 6.9 237th
167th 13.7 Assists 12.1 282nd
174th 11.7 Turnovers 9.6 38th

