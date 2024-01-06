2024 NCAA Bracketology: Elon March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Elon be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Elon's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Elon's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Elon ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|240
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Elon's best wins
In its signature win of the season, Elon beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in a 79-76 win on November 9. Max Mackinnon led the offense versus East Tennessee State, tallying 17 points. Next on the team was LA Pratt with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 82-78 at home over Valparaiso (No. 309/RPI) on December 29
- 77-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 315/RPI) on January 6
- 82-79 at home over Presbyterian (No. 330/RPI) on November 27
- 83-69 over Holy Cross (No. 351/RPI) on November 18
- 86-72 over IUPUI (No. 361/RPI) on November 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Elon's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Phoenix are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Elon faces the 16th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Phoenix's upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Elon has 16 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Elon's next game
- Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Elon Phoenix
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV Channel: FloHoops
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Elon games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.