If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of East Carolina and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How East Carolina ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 265

East Carolina's best wins

On November 30, East Carolina claimed its best win of the season, a 74-66 victory over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks, a top 100 team (No. 91), according to the RPI. That signature win over UNC Wilmington featured a team-leading 17 points from Brandon Johnson. RJ Felton, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

85-84 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 182/RPI) on November 21

62-57 at home over Tulsa (No. 234/RPI) on January 7

79-50 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on December 20

63-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 305/RPI) on December 4

82-64 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 348/RPI) on November 20

East Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), East Carolina is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

The Pirates have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, East Carolina has the 243rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Pirates' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to ECU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

East Carolina's next game

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates

Temple Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

