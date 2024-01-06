Saturday's ACC slate includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) meeting the Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Duke Players to Watch

Kyle Filipowski: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Jeremy Roach: 15.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared McCain: 10.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Mark Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Markus Burton: 16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK J.R. Konieczny: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tae Davis: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Carey Booth: 6.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Duke vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Duke AVG Duke Rank 351st 62.6 Points Scored 81.3 52nd 81st 66.6 Points Allowed 66.5 77th 218th 35.9 Rebounds 35.5 232nd 194th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 343rd 10.1 Assists 16.2 55th 154th 11.5 Turnovers 8.4 5th

