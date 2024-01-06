What are Duke's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +1300

+1300 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Duke ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 14 13 46

Duke's best wins

Against the No. 18 Baylor Bears on December 20, Duke picked up its signature win of the season, a 78-70 victory. Jared McCain, as the leading scorer in the win over Baylor, posted 21 points, while Jeremy Roach was second on the team with 18.

Next best wins

86-66 at home over Syracuse (No. 19/RPI) on January 2

74-65 over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on November 14

89-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 89/RPI) on December 12

80-56 at home over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on December 9

67-59 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on January 6

Duke's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Duke has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

Duke has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Duke is facing the 57th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Blue Devils' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Duke has 16 games left to play this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Duke's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN

