For bracketology analysis around Davidson and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Davidson ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 2-1 34 33 69

Davidson's best wins

Davidson's signature victory of the season came against the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team (No. 19), according to the RPI. Davidson secured the 69-62 road win on November 16. Against Duke, Elle Sutphin led the team by amassing 19 points to go along with four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

83-56 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82/RPI) on December 21

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 120/RPI) on November 29

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on November 11

62-48 on the road over Morgan State (No. 219/RPI) on November 18

86-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 225/RPI) on November 7

Davidson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, Davidson has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Davidson is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Davidson gets the 253rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 15 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Davidson has 15 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Davidson's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats

George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

